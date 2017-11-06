Across the pond: A compatibility playlist of UK artists to give a try





Many international students come to campus bringing their distinct music backgrounds.

While their favorite international artists don’t necessarily have the wide-spread appeal here on campus as some of the major stateside counterparts, that doesn’t make them any less talented and worthy of listening.

Here are a few UK artists to add to your next play list.

Tom Misch:

Tom Misch has led the resurgence of jazz to the mainstream in a burgeoning scene majorly focused on artists around South London. Misch is a versatile musician with tracks that are heavily influenced by hip-hop, with jazz instrumentation across his work. This has allowed Misch to naturally collaborate with a range of rappers and other jazz artists. Regardless, Misch’s tracks are catchy and appealing to all music tastes without compromising his musical vision. You have probably heard his music in your favorite coffee shop.

Best Tracks: “Beautiful Escape,” “Sunshine,” “Wake Up This Day”

For Fans of: BadBadNotGood, Anderson.Paak

Rex Orange County:

Rex was virtually unheard of over a year ago, but his lo-fi, stripped back tracks with overly honest lyrics has lent itself to a growing fan base across the Internet. Tyler, The Creator fans will already be familiar with Rex Orange County, who was featured strongly on Tyler’s latest album, “Flower Boy.”

Rex’s songs explore recurring themes of young love and his perspective on life, engaging the listener with melancholy and witty lyrics. Rex’s voice has an intriguing monotone style that makes his lyrics of heartbreak only more appealing.

Best Tracks: “UNO,” “Rex (Intro),” “A Song About Being Sad,” “Edition”

For Fans of: Mac Demarco, Steve Lacy

Oshi:

Oshi is a young producer who has risen through Soundcloud to become one the most exciting prospects coming out of the U.K. His remix of Kali Uchis’ “Ridin Around” became one of the biggest hits on the internet in 2016. Similar to the likes of Kaytranada, Oshi has made a name by sampling and remixing some of the biggest songs in pop music, adding his touch that takes them to the next level.

It will be interesting to see if Oshi can replicate Kaytranada and deliver a full-length album that has true popular appeal. Oshi makes loud, bombastic electronic music, which is guaranteed to get your attention.

Best Track: Kali Uchis — “Ridin Around ft. Tory Lanez (Oshi Redo),” “Ice Tea,” “Cavalier — Be Your Girl (Oshi Remix)”

For Fans of: Louis the Child, Flume

Loyle Carner:

Over the last couple years, grime has made its mark on U.S. soil. However, U.K. rap has never had any real mainstream attention aside from Dizzee Rascal’s “Boy in the Corner.” Cue Loyle Carner, who has paved his own way to become the face of U.K. rap with his jazz-influenced hip-hop. Where the rest of U.K. rap remains more trap orientated, Loyle’s endearing vulnerability with his effortless flow has allowed him to transition from the underground to the mainstream with radio play across the U.K. Releasing his debut LP “Yesterday’s Gone” this year, it was nominated for the highest honor in British music, The Mercury Music Prize.

Best Tracks: “Damesfly,” “Florence,” “October (ft Kiko Bun)”

For Fans of: Noname

Denis Sulta:

For the American looking to get an insight into the rave scene of the U.K. and understand the sounds that shape the techno behind it, Denis Sulta is the artist. Probably the most in-demand DJ in the U.K., the young Glaswegian is making some of the biggest techno tracks circulating the clubs. The EDM culture of America is waking up to the clubbing soundscape of Europe, who have been at the forefront of techno and house music shortly after its creation and beginnings in Detroit and Chicago. Denis Sulta’s tracks have addictive melodies that overlay the warm and thumping bass-lines backing his tracks, often drawing from gospel and soul samples to add a vocal dynamic to his tracks.

Best Tracks: “It’s Only Real, A.A.S — Nite & Day Mix,” “L.A Ruffgarden”

For Fans of: Kerri Chandler, Floorplan

Hopefully, these suggestions inspire you to reach out and expand your music taste outside of just America’s borders. Who knows? You may discover international artists you would never have heard of otherwise. Grab your headphones, sit back and get ready to experiment with new sound.

