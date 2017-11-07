Start networking while you have the chance

On campus, the networking possibilities are endless. There are study groups in classes and friendly faces you see in hallways. Outside, people are talking on the bus or laughing at the bars. College will give you those lifelong friends it promised.

However, as college students, we are extremely busy and are forced to prioritize. Though we may want to spend our free time by ourselves, keeping up with our personal and professional connections will pay off. Don’t waste all your free time catching up on Netflix or being a recluse, work on those connections — it will be worth it in the future.

You may think your high school and middle school teachers are a distant part of your past, but these kinds of connections are more valuable for networking than you may think. If you keep those relationships alive, new opportunities will come knocking at your door.

Don’t let the relationships you made in the past go to waste. Investing time into these connections and friendships by letting them know what you’ve been up to and expressing interest in their lives as well could be beneficial.

If you show you care about keeping those relationships, those in your life will be willing to help you out with finding a job, by being a reference or by putting you in touch with someone who can offer you those things.

You should keep in touch with people from your childhood and adolescence. We have all heard about the importance of networking, but few are effectively engaging in it. Keeping up with the events in others’ lives and staying connected are the best ways to stay on someone’s radar when you may need them.

Keeping up with people from your past is valuable for more than just professional opportunities. Staying in touch with people who remember the small things about you or can bring up a story that they wouldn’t have remembered otherwise will give you those lifelong connections you are looking for.

Staying connected is an amazing way for you to network with people and to feel wanted. If you keep those connections, they will want to keep them with you. Therefore, when you look at your phone, you won’t see a blank screen, but multiple notifications that bring back funny memories.

This is a life lesson everyone should learn. It’s only too late if you never make the first step to contact someone. I still contact my friend that I haven’t seen since 7th grade, but I am positive that if I saw her again, I would feel like no time has passed.

Keep this in mind even after college as well. Build those connections and work on your relationships. Not only will you be a more genuine person, but your social network will be strong and supportive.

Delayne is a junior LAS.

