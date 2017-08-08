Finding fun in August at Allerton Park

The Daily Illini File Photo The woods at the University-owned Allerton Park are about 20 minutes off campus. The park is hosting several events this month, including a music festival.

University of Illinois’ Robert Allerton Park is set to hold a variety of events, such as the Prairie Sky Music Festival, for the remainder of August.

Located in Monticello, Allerton Park is a 1,517-acre park located about 27 miles from the Illini Union on the Sangamon River.

Upcoming events this month include the following:

Cut Flower Gardening 101

Aug. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The cost for this class is $20. According to the Allerton park website, participants will take home a vase of freshly cut flowers and learn about the science behind growing certain flowers.

Prairie Sky Music Festival

Aug. 18 to Aug. 19

Festival goers are able to buy a $40 festival pass in advance, and $50 at the gate. Meanwhile, Friday’s cost is $10 and kids 12 and under can enter the festival for free.

Performers include the Chatham County Line and the Hot Iron String Band on Friday with the Jerry Douglas Band and Sam Bush performing Saturday.

Other events include stargazing with the CU Astronomical society, as well as C4A’s petting zoo. There will be food vendors in attendance during the events.

Third Saturday Garden Tour

Aug. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Allerton Park has 14 formal gardens, created by Robert Allerton in the early 19th century. This tour will touch on both the history, creation and beauty of each garden. There is no cost for a tour but donations are accepted.

Cooking With Herbs Workshop

Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon

Kay Carnes, a Master Gardener and Mid-American Gardener panelist, will hold a workshop in Allerton Park’s herb garden. Participants will receive a tour of the garden, which is certified by the Illinois Herb Association, and will learn how to grow herbs in a Central Illinois climate. Cooking demonstrations using the herbs and spices will be held.

The cost for this course is $5. Pre-registration is open on their website.

