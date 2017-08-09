Japan House to host third annual Matsuri festival

Close Chicago group Ho Etsu Taiko performs at Matsuri Festival at the Japan House last year. This year, the festival is occurring on Aug. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m. Brian Bauer

Brian Bauer Chicago group Ho Etsu Taiko performs at Matsuri Festival at the Japan House last year. This year, the festival is occurring on Aug. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Just in time for students returning to campus, the Japan House is hosting its third annual Matsuri! – a festival that incorporates food, drink and activities – on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 8 p.m.

While entrance to the Japan House and Arboretum is free, tickets must be purchased for food and drink as well as for the participation in a few activities, such as yukata dressing and a photo booth. All performances – which includes drum performances and martial arts demos – are free to the public.

Each ticket is worth $1 and can be bought in $10 and $50 increments ahead of time or at the event.

Food and drink vendors for this year include Sakanaya, Prairie Fruits Farm, Pizza M, Pandemonium, Cracked and plenty of other local options.

The event – mainly sponsored by The Republic of Tea – is occurring rain or shine and will conclude with a fireworks show.

burszty2@dailyillini.com