The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 10

Champaign

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 300 block of West Eureka around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, an unknown offender threw a lawn decoration through the victim’s front window.

A theft was reported on the 2400 block of Clayton Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, a 2003 Jeep Liberty was stolen. The suspect was captured on video.

University

A retail theft was reported at the Illini Union Bookstore located at 809 S. Wright St. in Champaign around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, two students attempted to leave the store without paying for clothes valuing at around $40.

Trespassing was reported at Sherman Hall, located at 909 S. Fifth Street in Champaign on Monday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the student’s unlocked room, destroying a coffee mug and keyboard valuing at around $130 and stealing a set of headphones with an estimated value of $130.

Urbana

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Lynn Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, multiple items were stolen, including identification items and credit cards.

An arrest was made on charges of retail theft at Schnucks, located at 200 N. Vine St. around 5 p.m. Monday. According to the report, police arrested a 20-year-old female after she attempted to conceal items and exit the premises without paying for them.

