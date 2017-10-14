The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 13

Champaign

A case involving deceptive practices was reported at Dress Barn, 1901 N. Market St., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the offender entered the store and paid for items using a counterfeit bill.

A case involving deceptive practices was reported at Spirit Halloween, 115 Convenience Center Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the offender went into the store and passed a $100 bill to make a purchase. It was later determined that the bill was a counterfeit.

University

A theft was reported at Wardall Hall, 1012 W. Illinois St., in Urbana Friday. According to the report, a bicycle with an estimated value of $99 was stolen. It was locked to a rack.

A retail theft was reported at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., in Champaign around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, employees called police after the student attempted to leave the store without paying for two flags with a total estimated retail value of $15.

Urbana

A dead body was discovered on the 500 block of Crystal Lake Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday after the deceased’s employer contacted police. According to the report, the deceased was known to have medical problems and had not reported for work in several days. Police performed a welfare check, at which time they discovered the deceased. No suspicious circumstances were discovered.

A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street around noon Thursday. According to the report, an unknown offender stole the victim’s truck, which was parked in a driveway, unlocked, with the keys in the ignition.

