Weekly Illini: October 16, 2017

The Weekly Illini is your news podcast to keep up with some of the Daily Illini’s biggest stories.

This episode looks at two studies that reveal discrepancies in classes for two categories: grades and gender. With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness month, we also looked at the Women’s Resource Center on campus and what they do. We then talk to UIPD Deputy of Chief Operations Matt Myrick about responding to a shooter on campus. And lastly we look at legislation aiming to revise the higher education system in Illinois.

Thanks to Rep. Dan Brady for talking to us. Also thanks to Luke, Karen, Rebecca and Alyssa for their work on their respective stories.

The song is “The Exchange” by the JuJu Exchange.