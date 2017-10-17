The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 16

Champaign

Robbery was reported on the 500 block of Green St. around 9 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the victim’s money was taken, and he was battered by three suspects.

Domestic battery was reported on the 900 block of Waterview Way around 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the subjects alleged that they were battered and no enforcement action was taken.

Theft was reported at HERE apartments, 308 E. Green St., around 7 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, a bicycle was stolen by an unknown offender.

University

An arrest was made near University Avenue and Market Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the offender has two outstanding Champaign County warrants for probation violations and was recognized by a police officer.

A theft was reported at the University Dairy Farm, 2307 S. Lincoln Ave., Sunday. According to the report, the theft occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. and the backpack and its contents, which have a total estimated value of $300, were left unattended in a break room.

A University student was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for resisting a police officer. The notice was issued near Fifth and Chalmers streets around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to the police report, the offender ran when ordered to stop by an officer who saw him urinating in public.

Urbana

A theft was reported at Steak n’ Shake, 2009 N. Kenyon Road, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the offender took the victim’s property without consent.

Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Melrose Park Court around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the unknown offender entered the victim’s residence without lawful authority or permission.

Domestic dispute and damage to property were reported on the 1200 block of Coler Ave. around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, offender and the victim were previously in a dating relationship. The offender was verbally told by the police that she was no longer welcome at the victim’s house the previous day, but she entered the victim’s house several hours later through a bedroom window and damaged several items.

