The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 17





Filed under Campus, Champaign-Urbana, Crime, News

Champaign

Stalking was reported on the 2400 block of Hampshire Drive around 7 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the suspect called the victim at work over 50 times to intimidate her and to try to get her fired. The suspect has a history of repeated stalking behavior towards the victim, including telephone calls, text messages, criminal damage and showing up her residence.

Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1600 block of Bradley Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender called for an ambulance multiple times, but then asked for a ride to a different place other than the hospital.

Aggravated assault was reported at Wingin Out, 301 E. Green St., around 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender displayed a pistol and made threatening statements to a patron.

University

Deceptive practices were reported on the 300 block of Green Street around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 4. According to the report, the victim met the unknown offender to sell a $75 t-shirt, but the payment did not clear.

Theft was reported at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St. around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the 18-year-old male offender was issued an NTA after store security called police after seeing the offender attempt to leave the store without paying for pens.

Theft was reported at Memorial Stadium, 1402 S. First St., around 8 a.m. Monday. According to the report, a bicycle was stolen and it is unknown if it was locked to a rack.

Urbana

Aggravated battery was reported on the 1200 block of Division Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim is a teacher’s aide and was pushed and punched multiple times on school day by the arrestee, who is a student at a local school.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Oregon Street around 3 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim’s unlocked bike was stolen by unknown offender.

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim received confirmation that her package was delivered to her apartment complex but never received the package.

[email protected]