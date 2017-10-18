Globetrotters to bounce into State Farm Center

Close "Hacksaw" of The Harlem Globetrotters dances with Lily Hall, 9, as the Globetrotters performed at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington, Monday, February 25, 2013. (Kai-Huei Yau/Tri-City Herald/MCT) Tribune News Service

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to the State Farm Center on Friday, Jan. 19. Tickets go on sale Tuesday and will start at $20.

The team will face their long-time adversaries, the Washington Generals.

The Generals aim to break a 47-year losing streak this time around after recently making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer.

In the past 91 years, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have brought their tour to 122 countries and territories on six continents. They have been inducted in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which brought them hundreds of millions of fans from all kinds of strata.

Known for their family entertainment, basketball skills and comedy, Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm will play at this game as well as TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green.

After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

