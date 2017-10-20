The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 19

Champaign

A burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 300 block of East Clark Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender entered the victim’s car and stole items including two credit cards, keys and forms of identification.

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2000 block of North Neil Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim’s vehicle window was broken.

University

Criminal damage to property was reported at 1104 S. Sixth St. in Champaign around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, an unknown offender dented the hood of a student’s vehicle. The estimated cost of repairs is $400.

A theft was reported at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St. in Champaign, around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, a student attempted to leave the store without paying for a hat with a retail value of about $26.

Urbana

A theft was reported on the 500 block of West University Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, an unknown female pumped gasoline into her vehicle and then drove off without paying. The suspect was reported to do the same thing the day before.

A theft was reported on the 200 block of North Vine Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the 44-year-old male entered the victim’s business, concealed items and attempted to leave without paying.

