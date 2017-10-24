The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 23

Champaign

An arrest was made on the 200 block of Anthony Drive around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, police responded to a domestic call at a hotel and found the 41-year-old male in possession of numerous items of contraband. The victim alleges the male battered her.

An arrest was made on charges of domestic battery on the 100 block of Walnut Street around 12 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim alleges that the 60-year-old male punched her in the face during a verbal argument.

Theft was reported on the 300 block of Clark Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, an unknown offender stole the victim’s vehicle from his apartment parking lot. The vehicle was later found on fire in a rural area.

University

An arrest was made on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis near Kirby Avenue and State Street around 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the police report, the offender’s vehicle was initially stopped because he was speeding.

An arrest was made on the charges of failure to appear in court on the 700 block of Sixth Street around 11 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the police were initially called because the offender attempted to use false identification to enter a bar.

An arrest was made on the charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery at Presence Covenant Medical Center, 1400 W. Park St., around 3 a.m. Saturday. According to police report, a University student reported that the victim had threatened him with a box cutter on Thursday.

Urbana

Burglary was reported at 1900 E. Florida Ave. around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victim’s unlocked house and took items from it.

Credit card fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Florida Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the police report, the unknown offender used the victim’s credit card to purchase items.

Domestic battery was reported on the 800 block of Oakland Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday. According to the police report, the two offenders are in an on-and-off-again romantic relationship. Both offenders were transported to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

