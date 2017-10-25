Local shelter opens Dec. 1 to provide warmth to homeless

Close Sponsored by United Way, the Faith United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church will finally provide emergency shelter for men in the winter. Photo courtesy of United Way Champaign County

Photo courtesy of United Way Champaign County Sponsored by United Way, the Faith United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church will finally provide emergency shelter for men in the winter.

As temperatures start to drop, an overnight emergency shelter will open to serve homeless men in Champaign. The shelter, which alternates between Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., and First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., will open on Dec. 1 and run through Mar. 31, 2018.

Mary Noel Stefan, the associate director for community engagement at United Way of Champaign County, said the men’s winter shelter was produced after the local community reacted when they realized there was no winter emergency overnight shelter for men in the area.

“That’s why we came together around this issue and brought together church leaders, United Way, and lots of other community groups that work with the local homeless population, to come together for a solution,” Stefan said.

Although Austin’s Place provides emergency sheltering for women in the winter, there was no place for men to stay until United Way and local community churches partnered for a pilot run of this shelter this past winter.

According to the Champaign County Continuum of Care, approximately 188 homeless people live in Champaign County.

“We are more prepared going into this winter … instead of being reactive like we had to be last year,” said Beverly Baker, director of community impact at United Way.

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless’ winter services report, approximately 700 homeless people die of hypothermia every year.

“We really want people to know that there are a lot of people in the community who care, who are doing something about this challenge and who are working really hard to make this shelter a possibility,” Stefan said.

[email protected]