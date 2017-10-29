The Daily Illini wins Best of Show at national conference

Filed under News, Top Stories

The Daily Illini won first place for “Best of Show Newspaper Four-year More Than Weekly” and third place for “Best of Show Website Large School” at the National College Media Convention Dallas Best of Show awards on Sunday afternoon.

The Associate Collegiate Press hosts this competition annually at the National College Media Convention and judges materials submitted by conference attendees. The newspaper submitted for judging was from Sept. 28.

The Illio yearbook also placed eighth for “Best of Show Yearbook 300+ Pages” with its 2016-2017 edition.

Editor-in-Chief Lillian Barkley, Creative Director Hannah Auten, News Editor Jessica Bursztynsky and Features Editor Abby Paeth attended the four-day conference, which included educational sessions as well as awards.

