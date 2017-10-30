Weekly Illini: October 30, 2017

Close

The Weekly Illini is your news podcast to keep up with the University of Illinois’ biggest stories.

This episode looks at two major stories from this week. The first is about protests against Chief Illiniwek being in the Homecoming Parade. We talk to Shani Benezra, a student journalist working for UI-7 news, who was covering the protests. We also talk to Karen Liu, who had an exclusive interview with the Zhang family, whose daughter Yingying was kidnapped, and is at the core of an FBI investigation.

Thanks to Shani, Cole, Karen and Charlotte for their help this week.