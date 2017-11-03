The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 2

Champaign

A burglary and unlawful use of weapons were reported at Slot and Wing, 1040 W. Bloomington Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the suspect attempted to sell a compound bow that he knew was stolen. The suspect also had live ammunition and jiggle keys in his backpack when he was arrested.

A theft was reported at Sam’s Club, 915 W. Marketview Drive, around 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender entered the business with a cart, selected a case of liquor and walked past all points of sale without paying.

University

A disturbance was reported on the corner of Fourth Street and Peabody Avenue early morning on Wednesday. According to the report, a student was walking down the street when he was struck in the head by a paintball shot from a moving vehicle. A separate incident involving being struck by paint balls was reported on the 1400 block of West Gregory Drive in Urbana around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

An identity theft was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, an unauthorized transaction totaling $47.41 was made on the student’s debit card, which had been lost.

Urbana

Retail theft was reported at Walmart, 100 S. High Cross Road, around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender entered the store, selected listed items and returned the items for cash without ever having paid for them.

Domestic battery was reported on the 900 block of West Green Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender and victim were involved in a fight inside their shared dorm room after arguing about their school work.

