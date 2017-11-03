Paintball shootings prompt UIPD campus safety notice

Four students reported being hit by paintballs on Wednesday, according to a University of Illinois Police Department campus safety notice issued Friday night.

Two students reported being hit by paintballs outside of the Undergraduate Library around 2 a.m. Later in the day, another student reported being hit by the Student Dining and Residential Programs around 11:50 p.m. The last student reported being hit minutes later near Fourth Street and Peabody Drive.

The paintballs were shot from a passing vehicle, according to the report. No one reported being seriously injured.

Investigators “believe that others may have been struck with paintballs,” according to the report, and ask those with information to contact 217-333-1216. Anonymous tips can be called into Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

