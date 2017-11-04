The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 3

Champaign

Criminal damage to property was reported at Barrellhouse 34, 34 E. Main St., around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, a suspect broke the glass of a video gaming machine.

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 2400 block of Carrelton Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, an unknown offender damaged the victim’s residence by throwing a concrete piece through a kitchen window.

University

A theft was reported at the Student Dining and Residential Programs building, 301 E. Gregory Drive, in Champaign around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the student lost his wallet around 2 p.m., and when it had been returned to the front desk, cash and a $90 athletics pass had been stolen from his wallet. The student also reported fraudulent activity on his debit card.

A notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct was issued on the 800 block of West Stoughton Street in Urbana. According to the report, a student pulled the trigger of an unloaded BB gun at the 300 block of East Green Street in Champaign. A witness who believed the gun to be real contacted authorities.

Urbana

Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 1400 block of Beech Street around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the unknown offender stole money from the victim’s unlocked vehicle before fleeing on a bicycle.

A retail theft was reported at Schnucks, 200 N. Vine St., around 3 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the arrestee entered the business, concealed liquor items and attempted to leave without paying.

