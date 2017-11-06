The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 5





Champaign

Two arrests were made at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, a 30-year-old and 31-year-old male refused to leave the bus terminal after being asked. One was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and the other was arrested for trespassing.

Domestic battery was reported on the 4800 block of West Windsor Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the victim was battered by the offender while both subjects were passengers in a vehicle.

University

A theft was reported at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building, 301 E. Gregory Drive, in Champaign around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the student lost his wallet around 2 p.m., and when it had been returned to the front desk, $90 and an athletic pass had been stolen from his wallet. The student also reported fraudulent activity on his debit card.

Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of West Stoughton Street in Urbana. According to the report, a student pulled the trigger of an unloaded BB gun at the 300 block of East Green Street in Champaign. A witness who believed the gun to be real contacted authorities.

Urbana

A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the victim and offender are roommates and were involved in a verbal argument. They agreed to separate in the home for the evening.

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the victim went to an apartment and then went outside. When she returned to the apartment, her property was taken by an unknown person.

