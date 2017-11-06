Weekly Illini: November 6, 2017
November 6, 2017
The Weekly Illini is your news podcast to keep up with the University of Illinois’ biggest stories.
This episode takes a look at the job of Duane Northrup, the Champaign County Coroner. From autopsies to notifying a family about a death, Northrup talks about his career and how it has affected him. We also look at how a decreased budget affects Champaign Police’s bar checks and how those are conducted. And then lastly, we look at a new literature class focused around the Harry Potter series.
Thanks to Karen Liu, Yasmeen Ragab and Sarah O’Beirne for their work this week.
