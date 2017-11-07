Bomb threat on Neil Street rendered safe

Close The University of Illinois police on campus. Ryan Fang

Ryan Fang The University of Illinois police on campus.





Filed under Champaign-Urbana, News

Police responded to a possible bomb threat around 8 a.m. today at the Women’s Health Practice building, located at 2125 S. Neil St., after staff reported a broken window.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit, along with Champaign and University police responded to the scene and removed a suspicious device from the building. No injuries were reported, and there is no viable threat to the area.

Patrick Wade, communications director for the University of Illinois Police Department, said their bomb squad was called out to the location on Neil Street this morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

The Champaign Police Department, along with the ATF and the FBI will continue to investigate the case.

Champaign Police encourage anyone with information relevant to the incident to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-403-6900 or the anonymous reporting service, Crime Stoppers, at 217-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for persons with information leading to an arrest in this case.

ne[email protected]