The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 6





Champaign

Domestic battery was reported on the 200 block of Green Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, a couple engaged in an argument, and the male stated that he was struck by the female.

Residential burglary was reported on the 200 block of Third Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, officers responded to the call and no suspect has been identified at this time.

Theft was reported on the 900 block of Hill Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim’s vehicle was stolen overnight while the key was still in it. No suspect has been named.

University

An order to appear in court was issued by the State of Illinois on charges of battery at Green and Third streets around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender admitted to spitting in a bar employee’s face when she was asked to leave the bar.

Two arrests were made at Springfield and State around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, the first offender was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant from Piatt County for failure to appear in court, and the second offender was arrested for an outstanding Champaign County warrant for a probation violation. The offenders’ vehicle was initially stopped because it was speeding.

An arrest was made on an outstanding Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court at Oglesby Hall, located at 1005 W. College Court around 10:30 p.m. Friday. According to the report, a police officer aware of the warrant came to the offender’s residence.

Urbana

Robbery was reported at Lincoln and Church around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the offender threatened the victim to surrender their money. The victim gave in before the offender left.

Harassment was reported on the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, an unknown offender called the victim multiple times and refused to stop.

A dead body was found at 400 W. Griggs St. around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim was not breathing and was later pronounced dead by a deputy coroner.

