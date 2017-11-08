Child Development Laboratory celebrates 75th anniversary

A wall of photos inside the Child Development Lab. The Lab is celebrating its 75th anniversary starting Nov. 9.

Izzy Murillo A wall of photos inside the Child Development Lab. The Lab is celebrating its 75th anniversary starting Nov. 9.





The Child Development Laboratory at the University is planning a series of events to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The celebration will include a lecture on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spurlock Museum. The lecture will be given by Kathleen Gallagher, an education psychologist and expert on early childhood interventions, and an exhibition showcasing the laboratory’s development since 1941 is being shown.

Gallagher will speak on the impact of early care and education programs on communities, and the role of universities in spearheading initiatives to inform and support educators.

The exhibits in the Spurlock Museum will detail the growth of the CDL, from its inception in 1941 as a half day program for preschoolers, to its current status as a full day program that is visited by nearly 3,000 University students every academic year as part of their coursework.

75 percent of pupils in CDL come from University including faculty members, staff and student parents and the remainder from families in the broader community.

Over 75 years, more than 4,000 children have attended the CDL, and more than 560 published research studies have been conducted at the CDL.

The CDL draws students from diverse ethnic, gender and income lines to ensure a balanced representation of the communities in which they may go on to work.

