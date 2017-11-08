The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 7

Champaign

Domestic battery was reported on the 1600 block of Valley Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the suspect battered and choked the victim. He was arrested and transported to Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Residential burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard around 11 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the victims reported someone entered their apartment and stole two articles of clothing and a money order. The suspect has not been identified and there was no forced entry.

University

A theft was reported at the Campus Recreation Center East, located at 1102 W. Gregory Drive in Urbana, around 6 p.m. Monday. According to the report, a backpack and its contents, which had an estimated value of $100, was left unattended and stolen.

Criminal damage to property was reported on the 1000 block of College Court in Urbana around 9 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, a student’s vehicle’s tire had been slashed and the estimated cost for repairs is $81.

Urbana

An arrest was reported at 200 N. Vine St. around 11 a.m. Monday. The arrestee exchanged sale tags for a lower price in the victim’s store. She was banned from the store and issued a state notice to appear.

Theft was reported at 1500 N. Lincoln Ave. around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the offender picked up the property the victim dropped accidentally and placed it in his pocket. A warrant was discovered for the victim’s arrest when she reported to the officer. She was arrested and transported to Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

