Longtime CS professor retires

Photo Courtesy of Professor Bill Chapman





Professor Bill Chapman, former lecturer of Computer Science 125, has retired after working at the University for 30 years.

After announcing his retirement, he received over 70 farewell messages from students. Students also gifted him a scrapbook and Swedish cookbook.

“Finally, I turned (the computer) off because I started crying. I’m going to miss the students,” Chapman said.

Chapman previously worked in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences but said that teaching CS has been a highlight of his career.

“Just helping as many students as we have learn CS has been great,” Chapman said.

Students and faculty also commented on Chapman’s impact.

“When I initially came into 125, I had no programming experience… I did horribly. I failed. For a freshman, to come into CS and fail the easiest introductory course, that was really tough,” Varun Yadav, junior in Engineering, said.

Taking Chapman’s class was a turning point for him.

“My confidence was low. All the friends I had come into CS with had gone forward into the next courses and I was repeating…until Professor Chapman,” Yadav said. “Even when I was struggling in the beginning, he was really supportive. (I told myself) I need to put as much faith in myself as this guy, who doesn’t even know me, is putting in me.”

Yadav added that Chapman always made time for students and was available beyond office hours.

Professor Leonard Pitt, Chapman’s supervisor, said Chapman is an excellent instructor and he understands why students like him.

“(Chapman is) very thoughtful, patient, and has students best interest at heart,” Pitt said.

Teaching Associate Professor Geoffrey Challen will continue teaching CS 125 in place of Chapman.

“We are really fortunate at this University, and in our department particularly. It pays a lot of attention to teaching faculty, gives them a lot of support and hires really good faculty. I know we spend a lot of time interviewing candidates to get our students the best, and it shows,” Chapman said.

Chapman plans to continue being involved in education by participating in the federal initiative Computer Science for All, which was started by the Obama administration in an effort to expose children to computer science prior to high school or college. He is also looking into joining initiatives started by Apple and Google geared toward younger students.

Chapman will retire at his home in Mahomet, Illinois — unless the initiatives he plans to join require him to move.

“He’s not just a professor, but a great human being. He’s got a heart of 24K pure gold…I hope I get more professors like him,” Yadav said.

