Weekly Illini: November 13, 2017

Close

The Weekly Illini is your news podcast to keep up with the University of Illinois’ biggest stories.

This episode takes an inside look at the life of Steven Douglas, a Vietnam War Veteran. A Rantoul native, Douglas opens up about his time at war, and his life after.

Thanks to Fatima Fahra for her great work with the longform. Also thanks to Douglas for telling his story.

Stories Covered

“Returning Home” by Fatima Fahra

@aaronlarnavarro

[email protected]