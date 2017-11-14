The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 13

Close The Daily Illini File Photo

The Daily Illini File Photo





Filed under Campus, Champaign-Urbana, Crime, News

Champaign

Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 900 block of S. Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim’s vehicle was entered and a bag containing a laptop was taken. All items have been recovered and returned to the owner.

Battery was reported near the intersection of State and Green around 1 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, two male offenders attempted to force the victim into their vehicle.

Three arrests were made on charges of possession of cannabis on the 00 block of E. Armory Ave. around 3 a.m. Saturday. According to the report, officers responded to a loud music call, and upon making contact with the resident, illegal drugs were within plain view inside the apartment. Notices to appear in court were issued.

University

An arrest was made at Memorial Stadium, 1402 S. First St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the 41-year-old offender trespassed on state-supported land and resisted a police officer. The offender disobeyed stadium rules and refused to leave when ordered to do so by a police officer and attempted to pull away from an officer as she was escorted from the stadium.

A state of Illinois notice to appear in court for criminal damage to property was issued on the 1300 block of S. Neil Street, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, on Nov. 6, the offender had broken an apartment window and damaged a vehicle at the Ashton Woods apartment complex on the 2300 block of S. First Street, and the estimated cost to repair the damage to the vehicle is $2,900.

An arrest was made near Fourth and Daniel Streets around 2:30 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the 21-year-old offender was arrested on charges of battery, and police initially were called by Student Patrol officers who witnessed a fight at University parking garage C-10, 812 S. Fifth St. and identified the offender as the aggressor.

Urbana

Crisis intervention due to mental illness was reported on the 1500 block of Florida Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the victim was yelling, hitting the walls, moaning and, at times, yelling for help in her apartment. She was taken to Presence Hospital for an involuntary admission due to self care.

An attempt of residential burglary was reported on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victim’s bedroom through an unlocked window, rummaged through the victim’s belongings and didn’t take any property. The offender left the room when confronted by the victim’s dog.

An arrest was made near the intersection of Lynn and Main Streets around 8 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the 26-year-old male victim and the arrestee have children in common, and the arrestee battered the male victim. The arrestee also caused more than $300 worth of damage to the 26-year-old female victim’s vehicle.

[email protected]