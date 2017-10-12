The Daily Illini police blotter for Oct. 11





Champaign

Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Fourth St. around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle parked at his apartment complex’s underground parking garage overnight. A video projector and golf clubs were stolen.

Robbery was reported on the 500 block of University Ave. around midnight Tuesday. According to the report, the victim was grabbed by the throat and had her cell phone stolen. The offender was not identified at the time of the report.

Theft was reported at Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown suspect stole a bottle of liquor from the store.

University

Attempted theft was reported at Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., around 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the 18-year-old student was issued an NTA for theft after store security called police after seeing him attempting to leave the store without paying for three notebooks.

Attempted theft was reported at Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the 19-year-old student was issued an NTA for theft after store security called police after seeing him attempting to leave the store without paying for three packages of pencils.

Theft was reported at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building, 301 E. Gregory Dr., on Sunday or Monday. According to the report, the student’s bicycle was stolen and was locked to a rack.

Urbana

A residential burglary was reported on the 200 block of Hartle Ave. around 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender forced open the back door of the victim’s recently burglarized apartment.

A domestic battery was reported on the 700 block of Main St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, both the victim and the offender live together and stated they had been battered by the other person.

Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Chatham Dr. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an unknown offender made fraudulent transactions with the victim’s debit card and stole the victim’s identity.

