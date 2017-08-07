Young Dems hosting Women in Politics Panel

Daily Illini file photo A Women in Politics Panel, hosted by the Champaign County Young Democrats, will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13. The participants include State Rep. Carol Ammons and State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

The Champaign County Young Democrats are hosting a Women in Politics Panel featuring several elected officials at the Champaign Public Library on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

State Rep. Carol Ammons, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, former State Rep. Naomi Jakobsson and Former Champaign County Board Chairwoman Patricia Avery will be on the panel to discuss their experiences in politics.

WDWS Morning Show Host Elizabeth Hess is hosting the small group.

Following the panel discussion is a Q&A session for guests to participate in.

The purpose of the event is to encourage more young women to seek elected positions, according to the press release.

“By discussing the personal political experiences of the panelists, I think it will be easier for women to see themselves running for office some day,” said Young Democrats Treasurer, Adani Sanchez, in the press release.

