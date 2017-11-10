The Daily Illini police blotter for Nov. 9

Champaign

Theft was reported on the 500 block of East White Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, a bike was stolen.

Aggravated battery and retail theft were reported on the 900 block of West Marketview Drive around noon Tuesday. According to the report, a male and female offender entered a local business and concealed two bottles of liquor. The male offender then proceeded to strike an employee.

University

An arrest was made for trespassing on state-supported property and resisting an officer at the State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St. in Champaign, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the arrestee refused to leave a concert and resisted officers’ attempts to remove her from the property.

Theft was reported at the Armory, 505 E. Armory Ave. in Urbana, between Monday and Wednesday. According to the report, a total of $2,000 worth of equipment and flags were stolen from a locked storage room.

Urbana

Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Crystal Lake Drive around noon Wednesday. According to the report, the offender damaged the victim’s door in an attempt to gain entry to the residence. The residents were still inside.

Theft was reported at Circle K on the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the offender stole five food items and one toy. The offender was subsequently arrested.

