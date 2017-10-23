Weekly Illini: October 23, 2017

This episode looks at a $25 million research project into war technology, and how our University is teaming up with the army for that one. We also look at a new resolution passed by the Illinois Student Government relating to the DACA phaseout. And then we look at how the formerly Alpha Chi Rho fraternity house is now available for rent as an Airbnb.

“Illinois chosen to lead $25 million research project” by Samantha Boyle

“ISG supports DACA students through passing a resolution” by Cori Lippert

