Where you study matters

The purpose of studying is to retain information to be able to utilize it in the future. However, college students have so many distractions nowadays; texting, not sleeping enough the night before and upcoming plans can all distract us from studying for an exam. With the increased distractions in our lives, we shouldn’t add another one.

Where you study can make a difference with what information you retain. Thankfully, our campus offers us many different options, and taking advantage of these wonderful places to study will help when it comes time to take an exam.

A study at Iowa State University aimed to see if the environment that you study in makes a difference for your memory recognition. The results showed that people who studied in a quiet environment did better on an exam than if they studied in a noisy environment and took an exam in that same quiet setting.

The study shows that studying in specific places is crucial to recalling information for an exam.

Most college students study whenever they have the time, but we should try to be more strategic. A UCLA study found that students have issues with memory recognition when they cram the night before, so we should try to at least study in the best environment to get the best results.

On campus, there are various environments for studying. The best place to study is a classroom, given that it is the same place that you learn all of the information for the first time. Classrooms are quieter than most other places on campus, which is good because a quiet study space helps your recall for the exam.

A bonus is that most academic buildings are open extremely late on campus, and you have the ability to use the chalkboard if you are working with a group.

The most common place that people typically think to study in are the libraries like the UGL, Grainger or the BIF. Libraries give options like rooms you can rent out to work with a group or different floors requiring varying levels of silence.

Libraries can also be excellent places to study if you are someone who needs motivation from others to study. Since everyone is there to work, it can be a positive reinforcement for someone who gets distracted easily.

Many students do not think of specific libraries in quieter settings, but every library has unique features. Libraries to consider if you do not like crowded spaces like the UGL are libraries specific to your college or major, such as the Chemistry Library in Noyes and the Communication Library in Gregory Hall.

Let’s be honest. We all like the convenience of staying put and studying in our apartments or dorms. It does have the potential to be a quiet setting, besides the occasional roommate, but there are still some drawbacks.

There is the constant desire to sleep, watch TV or eat when you are studying in your room. But, if you need your desktop computer and other unmovable items that are stationary in your apartment or dorm, try putting your phone to the side and asking your roommates to be quiet while you are studying.

Studying outside can be relaxing if you get stressed easily. The arboretum offers a quiet place to focus and listen to the faint noises of birds or people walking. The wind may be a nuisance, but a breath of fresh air is better than the stuffy libraries.

Personally, I choose to study at Espresso Royale, which has a homey, cozy feel and coffee that is easily accessible if you are feeling tired. On the other hand, coffee shops are sometimes noisy, which might not be ideal for those who have trouble focusing. Other coffee shops that make good study spots are Caffe Paradiso, Starbucks or Caffe Bene.

Some choose to study in the Union because it has quiet rooms and places in which you can lay out all of your materials. Plus, it has plenty of food and coffee options, so you don’t have to go far for a quick study snack.

Campus has various options that are conducive to studying, but many students don’t take full advantage of these hidden gems. With midterms approaching, effectively evaluating where to study and weighing your options can be a helpful tool on the road to success.

