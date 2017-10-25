Hollywood’s culture of sexual exploitation needs to end

Over the last few weeks, there has been a multitude of women stepping forward to reveal that well-known Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted them, and their stories are nothing short of horrifying.

We have seen this time and time again in Hollywood — the “casting couch” culture is real. The casting couch refers to the malicious practice of powerful Hollywood executives sexually exploiting actors, primarily women, who are trying to land a role.

The casting couch culture is well established in Hollywood and has been for decades. In the 1950 film “All About Eve,” Marilyn Monroe’s character is encouraged to flirt with a film producer in order to land a role in his film. We see it in other popular films from decades past — including the famous “Godfather” trilogy — where a character brags about sleeping with a young woman who was seeking an acting role.

We do not need movies to tell us that Hollywood’s sexual culture is depraved; we just have to listen to the stories of actors and actresses themselves.

Recently, actor Terry Crews came forward and spoke about his own experience of sexual harassment by a powerful Hollywood executive whom he did not name. There are many other individuals who have shared their personal stories about the epidemic of sexual harassment and assault as well, and it begs the question: What is wrong with Hollywood? While sexual assault is prevalent in society as a whole, it seems to be more concentrated in Hollywood as higher-ups see an opportunity to prey on young stars trying to get their footing in the acting industry.

Weinstein is only one of many disgusting, vile people who occupy some of the most powerful positions in the entertainment industry. Woody Allen, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanksi are just a few recent examples of Hollywood higher-ups who have taken advantage of their power to prey on young aspiring stars, but we saw it decades ago with popular actor Errol Flynn who was famously put on trial for two counts of statutory rape in 1943.

Hollywood has perpetuated a loose sexual culture that encourages frivolous sexual relationships, as well as mentality to “do anything you need to do to land a role.” It is this culture that has allowed monsters like Weinstein to flourish. Men in roles of power are not being held accountable, possibly making them think it acceptable to treat women this way. There needs to be many fundamental changes in order to cleanse the entertainment industry of wicked sexual deviants — but it starts by naming these vile perpetrators.

Thankfully, many women have come forth to make sure Weinstein has his day in court. Since the revelations surrounding Weinstein’s sexual depravity, many actors have publicly spoken about their experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood, but do not name who harmed them.

This will not help the corrosive atmosphere. Survivors and bystanders should come forward about what they experience or witness, specifically, the bystanders who speak out yet maintain professional relationships with the perpetrators and remain complicit in their behavior.

Actor Reese Witherspoon spoke earlier this past week about her experience being sexually assaulted by a director when she was only sixteen years old, but she did not name who violated her. This is a courageous first step in fighting the epidemic, but more needs to be done to end this culture of sexual violence in the industry.

Let me be clear: There are dozens of reasons a young survivor may not want to come forward about their assault. Feeling scared, feeling vulnerable, fearing retaliation, fearing that no one will believe them or not wanting to relive the experience are some of the many reasons why speaking out is so difficult. I am not trying to tell survivors what to do with their sexual assault experiences. It is entirely up to them if they choose to come forward, or in what matter they do so. Their trauma and experiences are their own, and no one else has any power or say in the matter of what happens to those stories, told or untold.

However, if and when survivors do choose to come forward, they should consider naming their assaulter as a means of holding them accountable for their actions and preventing these monsters from assaulting younger generations.

This has been taking place in Hollywood for far too long, and we cannot tolerate it any longer. The dangerous casting couch culture in Hollywood is seeping through to U.S. society as a whole, and everyone needs to take a stand in holding perpetrators responsible.

Those who experience these disturbing encounters must band together and make sure these awful people cannot go on harming innocents. We must hold perpetrators accountable for their sexually violent behavior, as well as the hypocritical entertainers who defend and protect the perpetrators out of lack of morality and empathy for survivors of sexual assault and harassment.

