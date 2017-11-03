Letter to the Editor: Concerns about our student government

top storFor a group that wishes to “raise the voices of indigenous students,” our student government would rather see the students who disagree with them (including indigenous ones) silenced by any means necessary.

Last Friday’s violence at the Homecoming Parade revealed the Illinois Student Senate’s anti-Chief dogma was prioritized over the safety of students, alumni, administration and community members.

The improper handling of the Homecoming riot last week by the administration has revealed their true intentions. If the student body was truly their priority, they would not have fueled a protest that harmed many. By doing this, President Raneem Shamseldin proudly showed her anger and malice toward the University when she used her voice to inspire violence.

But the administration’s silence speaks equally as loud as their actions. There has been no condemnation of the violence that occurred last Friday, including assault of multiple police officers and the beatings of several Native Americans who weren’t a part of the violent protests. Our president has no actual regard for the well-being of all the students, only those who she agrees with.

A student government dedicated to the safety of its student body would be fostering dialogue about Friday in order to work toward resolution, so why is ours silent?

Maybe it’s time to finally ask the question: Is our student body president fit for the student presidency? If there was ever a time to question the president’s ability to lead, the time is now, especially before her actions lead to any more violence.

Only 17 percent of students voted in the last student government election; so while the student president may have once held the plurality, she does not have the majority. We can create change, we just have to work together because we are stronger as a team. As fellow Illini.

Matthaios is a junior in Engineering.

