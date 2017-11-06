The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871

The Daily Illini

Letter to the Editor: Those without a conscience cannot be reasoned with

Ethan Scholl

Ethan Scholl

By Karen Olowa
November 6, 2017
Filed under Opinions, Your Opinions

After we forced the Chief out of the Homecoming Parade and sent him and his supporters scurrying back to whatever godforsaken cornfield or segregated suburb they had sprung from, I joined my fellow protestors as we cheered “don’t come back!”

Afterward, I quoted the brilliant Dr. Henrik Clarke and declared that there was no need to argue with Chief supporters because “I only debate my equals. All others, I teach.” With the #NotOurMascot protests, I reasoned, we had given Chief-loving white alumni and students and, more importantly, Chancellor Robert Jones an education.

Now that I’ve had a couple of days to reflect, however, I want to discourage those who recognize the Chief for what it is from overly investing ourselves in educating those who cling to it. It is clear that no amount of education can make the white masses forsake the racist symbols that give them pleasure and security. If it were possible to educate white people out of their fondness of the Chief, the decades of consistent indictment from the Native American community would have been sufficient.

If not that, the 1997 documentary “In Whose Honor?” that judiciously outlines the white supremacist origins of the Chief, would have been sufficient. If not that, the NCAA’s 2005 censure of the University for its continued use of the Chief (the censure that forced it to be expelled as the University’s official mascot) would have been enough.

At its root, the continued presence of the Chief at the University is not so much an issue of white ignorance as it is proof of white power. By continuing to embrace the Chief, white people and those who identify with them demonstrate that they do not need Native Americans’ permission to misappropriate native culture.

These people demonstrate that they can do what they like with what they like, and that no amount of logical reasoning or emotional appeals can convince them to admit to wrongdoing and change their absurd, voyeuristic behavior.

So, my friends, let us not waste time trying to reason with these white people; their love of the Chief is beyond reason. We will not secure the moral victory of a total Chief ban at the University because moral victories can only be achieved when our opponent has a conscience. As observed in 1967 by Stokely Carmichael, white America and its institutions have none.

Case in point: There are no laws within the United States that prohibit minstrelsy or racist symbology. In short, the University administration has no impetus to enact a ban of the Chief. Although educating whites will not secure us any moral victories concerning the Chief, we can secure the political victory of a new school mascot by spring.

That is what we ought to push for. Such a political victory would give the native community and their allies a mascot they can celebrate. More importantly, we do not need to waste time educating Chief-lovers to secure such a victory – it is fully within our rights as students of the University and fully within the University’s capacity.

[email protected]

14 Comments

  • 1luvHavenMonahan

    Wow. Nice to see the DI supports such unabashed racial hatred by printing this screed.

    • I hope they remember that the next time they censor one of my comments.

  • RebornAvatar

    Decries alleged bigotry against Native Americans; proceeds to level bigoted accusations against “the whites.” Suggestion: look up the definition of “hypocrisy.”

  • Jeffrey Price

    “Those without a conscience cannot be reasoned with”. Neither can those without a brain, such as the writer of this article.

  • AnonymousStudent

    Here is a summary of the article:
    I hate racism. White people are evil and racist and will never change.

    Did a college student write this, or some seven year old that doesn’t understand racism yet?

  • AnonymousStudent

    “If it were possible to educate white people out of their fondness of the Chief”

    Wow. It is impossible to educate white people? I guess all white people should stop going to college by that logic.

  • Matt Pieper

    “white America and its institutions have (no conscience).” Seriously, how in the love of God does this kind of crap pass the editorial process? The whole idea of diversity here is a BS smokescreen if the powers that be see nothing wrong in this.

  • Ben Venuti

    “Karen is a senior in LAS”…who hopes to get into grad school, as her employment prospects are exceedingly dim.

  • m1867

    Take the word “whites” and replace it with any other race, then you might realize how offensive this article is. This is how you get people to not take you seriously.

  • Man with Axe

    You only debate with your equals and you teach your inferiors. What do you do with your superiors, insult them?

  • KarenP

    Hmmm – well so far comments are confirming her premise about us.

  • Eric Schacht

    Brilliant and necessary article. The comments here prove your point.

  • Tariq Khan

    Excellent piece by an extraordinarily bright student.

  • jputney

    Wonderful insights into the social structure of whiteness. Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts!