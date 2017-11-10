Letter to the Editor: Words have powerful impact

On Nov. 8, scrawled all over the ground, in front of Foellinger, were phrases with which we have all become too familiar: “MAGA,” “Trump,” “America First” and “Build the Wall.” It felt like a punch to the gut to see these phrases all over my place of work, a place of higher learning, a place I am repeatedly told is above these things. And then I saw a student see those words, get angry and try to erase them — and something in me broke. I was about to just ignore it and move on, but seeing a student clearly feeling the same hurt as I was, pushed me to action.

First, I photographed those slogans to show people who, every time I tell them these things happen on our campus, respond with befuddled incredulity.

Second, I decided to pen this letter on behalf of myself and all students of color who should not have to regularly encounter hate speech on this campus. I am livid that today, on this campus, a group of people took time out of their day to “put us in our place” and remind us that they think immigrants (Mexicans in particular) are all “criminals, drug dealers, [and] rapists.”

Many will read this letter and say “those are just words,” but contrary to what we have been told over the past year, words have meaning. So, maybe today you walked by those words and felt nothing, or perhaps you shook your head but went about your day otherwise unbothered. But to me, those words called my father, my grandmother and my grandfather “criminals, drug dealers and rapists.”

Let me tell you, that did not feel good. And, it was not easy to then walk into my class and teach — as if nothing.

To conclude, I would like to address the people who probably should have been studying instead of defacing the heart of campus with hate speech: “Congratulations, keep up the good work, you turned Virginia blue.” And, to the University I say: “Actions speak louder than words.”

Felisa is an assistant professor of French at the University

[email protected]