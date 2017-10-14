Rapid Recap: Rutgers runs over Illinois 35-24

Close Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner attempts to break a tackle during Illinois' 35-24 loss to Rutgers. Quentin Shaw

Rutgers faced a second and goal at the six yard line in the second quarter.

Quarterback Giovanni Rescigno handed the ball off to Gus Edwards, who went untouched into the endzone.

The Scarlet Knights’ rushing attack scored three more times in the game, overpowering the Illini in the process.

“All losses are tough, but it seems like some are tougher than others,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “You can’t let a team run the ball like that on you.”

Raheem Blackshear began the scoring when he exploded through the Illinois defensive line on a 19-yard scamper.

The freshman had a big hole to hit and gave Rutgers an early 7-0 lead.

Rutgers changed its offensive strategy after an Illini field goal. Completions of 33 and 13 yards from Rescigno gave the Scarlet Knights the opportunity for Josh Hicks to punch it in from five.

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive line dominated the defensive line on the drive. Rescigno had time in the pocket to throw, and the running backs had multiple holes to exploit.

“They had a pretty good scheme for what we do,” defensive lineman James Crawford said. “We made some good adjustments; I just think it was bit too late, but we’re going to come out swinging next week.”

Illinois responded with a rushing touchdown of its own. Freshman wide receiver Ricky Smalling’s 32-yard catch near the sidelines gave Illinois a first and goal.

Smalling led the Illini with 111 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

True freshman Ra’Von Bonner carried two defenders into the endzone for a one-yard score to cut the deficit to one possession.

The Illini defense could not keep the deficit to four on the next possession.

35 more yards on the ground resulted in another rushing touchdown for Rutgers. Edwards scored his first of two touchdowns to give Rutgers a 21-10 lead.

Edwards scored his second in the third quarter on a five-yard run. Senior Robert Martin also added to the scoring with a 16-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jeff George Jr. was picked off twice and threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

George Jr. found Smalling in the fourth quarter for a 30-yard touchdown and Louis Dorsey for a nine-yard score, but the offense could not string together many long drives to establish itself early.

“It’s very frustrating because you know you’re putting in all this work,” Smalling said. “I had two drops, so I can do better.”

Bonner led Illinois with 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The Scarlet Knights finished with 274 rushing yards compared to the Illini’s 86.

Illinois’ Nick Allegretti, Ricky Smalling, Mike Dudek, Dele Harding and Christian DiLauro were all injured in Saturday’s game.

“We haven’t been satisfied with how we’ve played on defense throughout,” Smith said. “(2-4) isn’t where we want to be, but that’s where we are. When you have a performance like this, thank God you get a chance to play another game.”

