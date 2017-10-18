Bike sharing would ease campus transportation woes





Cities across America are making shareable bikes available for quick rides to get around town. Probably most notable to University students are Chicago’s Divvy Bikes, but many other cities have similar bike-sharing services.

Having a bike sharing program on campus would not only be another option for students to travel economically around campus, it would also be more convenient than waiting for the buses that have become unreliable. Having bike sharing would give students a much more independent experience on campus and around Champaign-Urbana.

Having a shared bike program will reduce the issue of bike theft that occurs periodically on campus, and it will be a great asset to the student who often wakes up just a bit too late for class every morning.

Bikes could be stationed at highly populated areas, similar to the bus stops. There would be some near every dorm and by apartment-heavy areas such Stoughton and Healey streets, making it easy and accessible for students and faculty across campus. Bike sharing will not have a lasting impact on the community or be a worthwhile investment unless it is fully undertaken.

One method to have users pay for bike sharing is to have a semester, academic year or yearly membership. In Chicago, the annual membership for Divvy is $99, which includes unlimited 30-minute rides. If rides go beyond the set time, they are charged a small fee. A benefit of a yearly fee is that the customers will have a clear idea of what their costs will be beforehand, allowing them to budget accordingly.

Another convenient way to charge is by the hour. Smaller cities like West Palm Beach and South Bend offer their shared bikes by timed rates, which would be a better option for students at the University.

For example, Notre Dame uses LimeBike, which does not require that bikes need to be dropped off at a dock, like the Divvy bikes are in Chicago. Students are also free of the burden of maintaining and servicing their own bikes, and are offered a discounted rate of $.50 per 30-minute ride.

Using a timed rate makes bike sharing more affordable to those who really are pinching their pennies, and convenient for those who do not plan to use the service very often.

Having bikes widely available will lower the prices of other transportation options. If more options are available, the prices of other types of transportation will become more competitive and eventually decrease. For instance, perhaps the price of parking will decrease, since more people will decide to take the lesser cost of bike sharing.

In addition, a bike sharing service is a great opportunity to get students off campus. Some students without cars miss out on the opportunity to visit downtown Champaign and Urbana, which is a shame given all the local businesses that students could enjoy.

With the decreasing reliability of buses and the heavy traffic throughout campus as construction continues with no end in sight, adding a bike sharing program to the University will clearly benefit the population. More options for transportation, economic advantages, and increased reliability are only a few of the many reasons the University should consider a bike sharing service.

Harrison is a junior in ACES.

