Retired University official to overview administration structure this Thursday

Willard Broom, retired associate dean of students at the University, will give an in-depth overview of the University administration at the University YMCA Thursday.

The event, Working With (Or Against) The Administration, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Broom will discuss the University structure, the different officials within the administration and how to approach the administration about making changes.

Rather than advocating for a particular change, Broom said in an email that he is interested in assisting students advocating for change.

“This event is part of a series of workshops offered by the University YMCA to inform and support students interested in issues related to working for social justice, protecting our environment, fostering interfaith action and promoting global engagement,” Broom said.

The event will also feature a workshop for students who are a part of a campaign or want to start one.

“The goal of this particular event is to educate students as to how the University is structured and how decisions are made in hopes this will assist in the development of productive engagement with a large and complex institution,” Broom said.

For some, the University can feel “overwhelmingly large and complex,” he said.

“Knowing some more about how the University is structured and how diffused power is can empower people interested in working with (or against) the institution,” Broom said.

Along with telling his own stories throughout the event, Broom said that anyone who attends will have a chance to speak at the event.



Broom also plans on coaching students through their own possible campaigns and ideas, on finding potential allies, reaching decisions and sharing his “rules of the road.”

