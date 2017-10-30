Illinois to play exhibition game at Eastern Illinois

The Illini play on the road in a special exhibition game against Eastern Illinois on Friday. Both teams were granted a one-time waiver by the NCAA to play in an additional preseason game due to event proceeds going to a predetermined disaster relief effort.

Illinois takes the floor at 7 p.m. following the Eastern Illinois women’s competition against Indiana State. The women’s tipoff at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. All proceeds from the doubleheader at the Lantz Arena will benefit the American Red Cross.

The exhibition is the first time in school history the men will compete in Charleston.

Last season, Eastern Illinois finished 14-15 overall, and 6-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers lost only two seniors at the end of the season. Illinois missed the NCAA Tournament after falling short to Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Illini ended the season 20-15 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play.

Former Illinois women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant leads the women Panthers in the first game. He was hired by Eastern Illinois in April, one month after being fired by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

First-year head coach Brad Underwood’s young squad has already played against Indiana State in a “secret scrimmage” at Ubben Basketball Complex, but the upcoming contest in Charleston serves as the first public competition for the Illini.

“I’m a kid in a candy store at the start of every season,” Underwood said during Illinois basketball media day. He further elaborated about how he’d even theoretically show a similar level of interest in starting from scratch on the court with a group of “seventh-graders.”

The exhibition comes exactly one week in advance of the team’s home debut against the Southern Jaguars as part of the Global Sports Invitational. Illinois has a short turnaround, competing once more against UT Martin at the State Farm Center on Nov. 12.

“I relish and love the opportunity to put pieces of the puzzle together and see how they fit,” said Underwood.

