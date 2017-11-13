Grading Illinois’ 24-14 loss to Indiana

Offense: F

The Illini had more punts than first downs against Indiana. The defense gave the team plenty of opportunities to win the game, but the sputtering offense ensured the Illini defeat. All seven of Illinois’ drives in the first half ended with Blake Hayes booting the ball downfield.

The Illini managed to score twice in the second half to bring the game within three points – including a 77-yard catch and run from Louis Dorsey on the first play of the second half – but couldn’t complete the comeback, turning the ball over three times in the final quarter of the game.

Jeff George, Jr. finished with 261 yards on 50% passing with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. His offensive line was unable to give him much time in the pocket, with Indiana’s defense sacking George seven times.

Defense: C-

The defense continued to have issues covering the middle of the field on passing downs but played well enough to keep the Illini in the game until the very end. They forced Indiana to punt nine times over the course of the game, but in the fourth quarter they allowed a crucial touchdown on a short slant in the red zone, essentially sealing the game for Indiana.

Without starting safety Bennett Williams – a healthy scratch due to violating team rules – the secondary gave up 289 yards through the air and two touchdowns. But Jaylen Dunlap came up with his first career interception in the first half, the only turnover the defense was able to create.

The defense lost tackle Jamal Milan, the captain of the defense this week, due to injury. If he doesn’t make it back to the field, that could be a significant loss to an already banged up unit.

Special Teams: B

Blake Hayes continued to be a valuable piece to the team, punting the ball a whopping 11 times against Indiana, for a total of 455 yards. The punter pinned Indiana inside its own 20 three times and had one punt that traveled over 50 yards.

Nate Hobbs added 92 kick return yards to a pretty quiet game for Illinois’ special teams units. Chase McLaughlin didn’t have a chance to kick any field goals but was perfect on extra points.

Coaching: C

The Illini handled the loss of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson – who missed the game due to a family emergency – fairly well. With Lovie Smith at the helm on defense, the Illini continued to struggle with passes over the middle but were otherwise stout defensively.

The offense was obviously pitiful, but with two of the team’s top three receivers out with injury as well as the starting quarterback, it is hard to blame much of that on the play calling.

The Illini came out with a mixed attack, but neither the ground game nor the pass game really ever got going. This led to the Illini calling for a lot of downfield passes and jump balls for Ricky Smalling.

