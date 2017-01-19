Japan House honors culture through calligraphy

Shozo Sato teaches a student in Special Topics in Art History: shodo/calligraphyn in the Spring of 2016 at the Japan House located on Lincoln Ave in Urbana. Photo Courtesy of The Japan House

Photo Courtesy of The Japan House Shozo Sato teaches a student in Special Topics in Art History: shodo/calligraphyn in the Spring of 2016 at the Japan House located on Lincoln Ave in Urbana.





The intricate ink strokes and elaborate lettering of calligraphy elevate it from a style of writing to an art. Though it was popularized in Japan in the late 600s, calligraphy isn’t commonly used today.

On Sunday, the Japan House is sponsoring the first of a set of public calligraphy classes in 2017 for those interested in studying the art and the culture behind the writing. The class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Japan House, located at 2000 South Lincoln Avenue, and costs $15 for students and $25 for the public.

Those who are interested in attending the class can expect a traditional experience of what a student would be exposed to when learning calligraphy in Japan. The class emphasizes the meditative process in which students repeatedly write characters, striving to create the perfect marks and strokes.

The class will be taught by globally renowned Japanese master of Zen arts, former professor Shozo Sato. Sato was instrumental in the formation of the Japan House when he began teaching classes in Japanese arts and culture in 1964.

Alex Noddings, senior in LAS and intern for the Japan House, described Sato as “a spectacular instructor” and “quite patient.”

“I started calligraphy a little less than a year and a half ago, when I decided to go to one of the public calligraphy workshops,” Noddings said. “I enjoyed myself and kept coming, and when Sato-sensei later formed the advanced group, he invited me to join. I view calligraphy primarily as a way to express myself and relax. As a physics major, it’s nice to express my artistic side in order to maintain a balanced lifestyle.”

Diana Liao, senior in LAS and Japan House intern, was initially worried going into her first calligraphy class, as she had no previous experience. Liao said she ended up loving the program for its “warm, welcoming” atmosphere and the relaxed nature of the class.

“I was touched at how hands-on (Shozo) was with students as he walked around helping them write, even guiding my hand to pull off a beautiful brush stroke,” Liao said.

Calligraphy is appreciated both for its aesthetics and for its cultural significance. The Japan House has sponsored this class, along with other Japanese programs, for several years in the hopes of promoting knowledge to the community. Along with the calligraphy classes, some of the more popular events include tea ceremonies, Japanese cooking classes, and Matsuri, a summer festival.

Turnout has been high for these programs, as they offer something different for everyone. Although this was only the second year they hosted the Matsuri festival, thousands of people attended the event to experience the performances, food and activities.

Liao said attendees can have fun while simultaneously “having a shift in their understanding of the world.”

Jennifer Gunji-Ballsrud, director of the Japan House, said it sponsors opportunities for people to experience another culture. She said the exposure helps students and community members embrace diversity and other people’s heritage.

“People have the opportunity to fully immerse in Japanese culture through our activities, and I believe that this is important for all people to be exposed to cultural diversity,” she said.

