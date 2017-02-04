Aaron Carter remixes his legacy at Canopy Club

Aaron Carter performing at Canopy Club in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 3. Photo Courtesy of Emma Palatnik

Students may remember the young pop star, Aaron Carter, and his hit song “I Want Candy.” Now, the 29-year-old is changing his legacy.

Aaron Carter headlined at The Canopy Club on Friday night. Along with Carter was the band Nikki’s Wives, who opened the concert.

Nikki’s Wives is an alternative-pop band from Toronto, Ontario, made up of three musicians: Nikki Whitehead, Dylan Lauzon and Nate Baylor. The group has an EP titled “For E•V•E•R” with their first six songs.

The band said that The Canopy Club performance was the 50th concert they have ever performed, which made it special to them.

The group performed the music from their EP. Their last song was centered on the drum with each member taking turns banging on it.

They finished out their set by taking a selfie with the audience. They held a meet and greet at the merchandise table in the lobby.

The stage was changed over to fit Carter’s set. During the transition, music from the top 100 played over the speakers. Finally, it was time for Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter’s career began in the late ’90s when he was seven years old. During his reign, he released four studio albums. His last one came out in 2003.

Since the early 2000s, Carter appeared on several reality TV shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and performed various concerts. It wasn’t until 2014 that Carter released a new song titled “Ooh Wee.”

In 2016, Carter released a new single, “Fools Gold,” a song he said he produced independently. He wrote the lyrics, mixed the song and even created the music video for it. He was signed to Sony Records after the song’s release.

On Jan. 20, Carter dropped another single, “Sooner or Later.” He is set to release an EP called LØVË later this month. The artist said he is working on an album and expects to release it in about a year.

“I’m sorry I’ve been gone for 10 years. I feel like Machiavelli a little bit,” Carter said.

During the performance, Carter focused on his new music. He played his new songs for fans, as well as remixes of them. Audience members cheered, sang and moved to the music. They had their cell phones in the air snapping photos and taking Snapchat videos throughout the night.

The singer didn’t forget about his old music. Carter brought his fans back to 2000 when he performed “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” After he finished, audience members chanted “I Want Candy,” in an attempt to get the singer to perform his hit.

Carter said he had been thinking about remaking “I Want Candy” for a while. He said there are a couple versions of the song, so he said he decided to infuse all of them and make a special song. The new mix he played will be on the EP.

The new “I Want Candy” had a modern twist with beat drops, mixes and electronic sounds, though the catchy lyrics remained the same.

Carter ended his set by taking a photo with his fans. He played “Fools Gold” one more time before finishing for the night.

