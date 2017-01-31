University appoints new vice chancellor for advancement

Photo Courtesy of Clarissa Becerril Barry Benson will be the new vice chancellor and the senior vice president of the University of Illinois foundation pending the approval of the Board of Trustees.





The University has appointed Barry Benson as the Urbana campus’s vice chancellor for advancement and the senior vice president of the University of Illinois foundation.

Pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, Benson will begin work in the spring and is succeeding Dan Peterson, who transitioned jobs in February 2016.

“Mr. Benson has a strong record of accomplishments as an advancement professional,” said Robin Kaler, associate chancellor for public affairs in an email. “He has the vision, energy and passion to lead our fundraising team, and we’re delighted that he’s joining our Illinois family.”

Benson will lead the University’s team of fundraising professionals, which Kaler said is an important task during the state budget crisis.

“As state support continues to decrease for public universities, it is increasingly important that we have skilled, dedicated leaders to build relationships with our stakeholders and to generate resources to support the learning, discovery and engagement that happen here every day,” Kaler said.

Ed Ewald is currently serving as an interim for the position, formerly titled vice chancellor for institutional advancement.

Benson has served in several positions at the University of Arizona since 2009 and is currently a member of the senior leadership team at the University of Arizona Foundation.

Most recently, Benson has worked as the senior vice president of development for university campaigns, regional development and gift planning. He has also served as the Arizona foundation’s vice president of development, university campaigns and communications; the senior director of development for the college of engineering; and the foundation’s director of regional development.

