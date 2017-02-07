Police blotter for February 7

A sexual assault on campus prompted a campus safety notice from the University of Illinois Police Department. Ryan Fang

Urbana

A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broadway Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, the live-in boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument.

A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Anderson Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the 29-year-old male stole the victim’s electronic system without permission.

University

A theft was reported at Trelease Hall, 901 College Ct., around 9 a.m. Sunday. According to the report, a University student’s laptop was stolen from his unlocked dorm room while he slept.

A University graduate student reported receiving unwanted emails and a visit from a previous student at the University’s Public Safety Building, 1110 W. Springfield Ave., around 9 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the student was contacted and directed to have no further contact.

Champaign

Credit card fraud was reported at Circle K, 1601 W. Springfield Ave., around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the suspect spent almost an hour buying cigarettes using several different credit cards.

A 22-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges at The Red Lion, 211 E. Green St., around 2 a.m. Friday. According to the report, the victim’s wallet was stolen from the bar, and was then used to make several different purchases. The offender was arrested for identity-theft and theft of $500 and under.

