Police release second notice in a week for sexual assault at a fraternity

Police officers stand at the corner of Green St. and Sixth St., monitoring the students. Daily Illini File Photo Daily Illini File Photo Police officers stand at the corner of Green St. and Sixth St., monitoring the students.





On Thursday afternoon, the University of Illinois Police Department sent out a campus safety notice to students regarding a sexual assault that had occurred at a fraternity house. This is the second in a five day period.

The UIPD received a report of the assault on Thursday from a Campus Security Authority. According to the report, a student had been sexually assaulted during the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 7, at a fraternity house in Champaign. The offender was a person known to the victim.

According to the safety notice, the University is currently working with those involved in the incident and will continue to work to maintain the safety and security of the campus community.

The release also stated, “The (UIUC) community is a strong one, and we have a collective responsibility to support people who have experienced sexual assault and to step in if we are in a position to prevent sexual assault.”

