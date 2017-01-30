Upcoming career events
January 30, 2017
Resume, cover letter and LinkedIn reviews:
The Career Center, Resource Center
715 S. Wright Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Across from the Alma Mater
No appointment necessary
Monday–Friday, 2–4:30 p.m.
Career drop-ins:
Monday–Friday
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
The Career Center, Resource Center
715 S. Wright Street
Champaign, IL 61820
No appointment necessary
Health professions drop-ins:
The Career Center, Resource Center
Tuesdays and Fridays, 1:30-3 p.m.
715 S. Wright Street
Champaign, IL 61820
No appointment necessary
1/31: How to win recruiters over:
4-6 p.m.
English Building Room 160
2/09: LinkedIn and Job Search Resources for International Students:
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
The Career Center Interview Suite Room 213
2/10: Pizza and Professional Internships at Research Park:
12-1:00 p.m.
The Career Center Interview Suite Room 213
02/13: $mart $alary Negotiation Workshop:
3-4:30 p.m.
The Career Center Conference Room
02/18: International Illini Networking in Chicago:
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
University of Illinois at Chicago, Student Center West 2nd Floor
02/20, Finding and Applying to Federal Government Jobs:
4 – 5 pm
The Career Center Conference Room 143
02/22: Making your Major Decision:
4 – 5:00 p.m.
Online: go.illinois.edu/findingmajor
