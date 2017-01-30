The independent student newspaper at the University of Illinois since 1871

Upcoming career events

The Career Center on Wright Street is a resource for students at the University. They offer services such as career advising, mock interviews and career fairs.

Madeline Galassi, Special Sections Editor
January 30, 2017

Resume, cover letter and LinkedIn reviews:

The Career Center, Resource Center

715 S. Wright Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Across from the Alma Mater

No appointment necessary

Monday–Friday, 2–4:30 p.m.

Career drop-ins:

Monday–Friday

11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The Career Center, Resource Center

715 S. Wright Street

Champaign, IL 61820

No appointment necessary

Health professions drop-ins:

The Career Center, Resource Center

Tuesdays and Fridays, 1:30-3 p.m.

715 S. Wright Street

Champaign, IL 61820

No appointment necessary

1/31: How to win recruiters over:

4-6 p.m.

English Building Room 160

2/09: LinkedIn and Job Search Resources for International Students:

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Career Center Interview Suite Room 213

2/10: Pizza and Professional Internships at Research Park:

12-1:00 p.m.

The Career Center Interview Suite Room 213

02/13: $mart $alary Negotiation Workshop:

3-4:30 p.m.

The Career Center Conference Room

02/18: International Illini Networking in Chicago:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

University of Illinois at Chicago, Student Center West 2nd Floor

02/20, Finding and Applying to Federal Government Jobs:

4 – 5 pm

The Career Center Conference Room 143

02/22: Making your Major Decision:

4 – 5:00 p.m.

Online: go.illinois.edu/findingmajor

