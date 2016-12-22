Kendrick Green commits to Illinois football

Austin Yattoni Illinois head coach Lovie Smith smiles during the game against Murray State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 3. The Illini won 52-3.





Lovie Smith and the Illinois football coaching staff landed another highly touted in-state recruit Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Kendrick Green of Peoria committed to the Illini on Twitter over schools like Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana. Scout.com ranks Green as a four-star recruit.

Illinois was late to offer Green, but once the Illini staff made Green a priority, it became difficult for the recruit to say no.

Green’s commitment is the 15th for the Illini and gives Illinois a No. 42 team ranking according Scout.com and No. 49 according to 247sports.

