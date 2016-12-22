Kendrick Green commits to Illinois football
Lovie Smith and the Illinois football coaching staff landed another highly touted in-state recruit Thursday night.
Defensive tackle Kendrick Green of Peoria committed to the Illini on Twitter over schools like Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana. Scout.com ranks Green as a four-star recruit.
It’s a wrap. #Committed #PeoriaPipeline🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/GwX6GFDGoY
— Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) December 23, 2016
Illinois was late to offer Green, but once the Illini staff made Green a priority, it became difficult for the recruit to say no.
Green’s commitment is the 15th for the Illini and gives Illinois a No. 42 team ranking according Scout.com and No. 49 according to 247sports.
