Jalen Coleman-Lands granted a release from Illinois

Jalen Coleman-Lands has been granted a release from Illini basketball.

Evan Daniels, a Scout reporter, released a tweet Thursday morning announcing the junior’s release from Illinois according to the athlete’s father.

The Indianapolis native was the highest-rated player brought in by former head coach John Groce. Coleman-Lands played in all 69 games during his two year stint at Illinois and started 39 times.

As a freshman he came in making quite a bit of noise, averaging 10.3 points per game and breaking the all-time record for three-pointers made by a freshman, 87.

This past season however, the four-star guard hit a bit of a lull across the board averaging 8.0 PPG and shot 42 percent from the three point range.

Coleman-Lands joins fellow 2015 recruit D.J. Williams as the second to transfer from the program under new head coach Brad Underwood this month.

This release again leaves Illinois with nine players on scholarship for the upcoming season, including the incoming guards: Illinois Mr. Basketball winner Mark Smith, Florida Mr. Basketball runner-up Trent Frazier and Wright State transfer Mark Alstork.

After sitting out the 2017-2018 season, Coleman-Lands will have two more years of eligibility remaining.