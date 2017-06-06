Greg Eboigbodin signs with Illinois basketball

Illinois basketball lands another recruit in former UIC signee Greg Eboigbodin.

Announced via Twitter, the 6-foot-9 power forward will being joining fellow signees Mark Smith, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams in 2017 class, as well as graduate transfer Mark Alstork.

Eboigbodin chose to decommit from the Flames on April 17. Following this he had offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, with Georgia Tech and Nevada showing some interest before settling with the Illini.

Though only a two-star recruit, at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School in Michigan, the power forward averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks per game in his senior season. Eboigbodin is a native of Nigeria and only has three total years of basketball experience.

He is long with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, mobile and brings a high motor to the floor. Given head coach Brad Underwood’s uptempo system, Eboigbodin will make a welcomed addition.

Eboigbodin will report to Champaign this weekend for classes and workouts beginning next week with the rest of the team.

This addition amplifies Underwood’s young line-up.

The Illini currently have 11 players on scholarship for next season. They only have two more open scholarships remaining.

